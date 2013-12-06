Roasted Tomato Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 325°. Halve the tomatoes lengthwise through the stem; quarter larger tomatoes. In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to coat.

Step 2 Arrange the tomatoes, cut side up, on a large baking sheet and sprinkle with the sugar and salt and pepper. Roast the tomatoes for about 2 hours, or until most of their juices have evaporated and they are just beginning to brown. The tomatoes should look like dried apricots and hold their shape when moved.

Step 3 Heat the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil in a small skillet. Add the shallots, cover and cook until they are soft and just beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer the shallots to a food processor, add the tomatoes and puree. With the machine on, drizzle in the chicken stock and process until incorporated.