Roasted Tomato Soup

When tomatoes are oven-roasted at a low temperature, their flavor becomes very concentrated. When they're then pureed, even dead-of-winter plum tomatoes make a delicious soup that tastes like summer. Sally Schneider often serves this with a dollop of fresh herb cream.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 325°. Halve the tomatoes lengthwise through the stem; quarter larger tomatoes. In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to coat.
Arrange the tomatoes, cut side up, on a large baking sheet and sprinkle with the sugar and salt and pepper. Roast the tomatoes for about 2 hours, or until most of their juices have evaporated and they are just beginning to brown. The tomatoes should look like dried apricots and hold their shape when moved.
Heat the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil in a small skillet. Add the shallots, cover and cook until they are soft and just beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer the shallots to a food processor, add the tomatoes and puree. With the machine on, drizzle in the chicken stock and process until incorporated.
Pass the soup through a coarse strainer into a clean saucepan and bring to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into warmed bowls and serve hot.
