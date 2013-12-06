Roasted Tomato Soup
Sally Schneider
December 1997

When tomatoes are oven-roasted at a low temperature, their flavor becomes very concentrated. When they're then pureed, even dead-of-winter plum tomatoes make a delicious soup that tastes like summer. Sally Schneider often serves this with a dollop of fresh herb cream.  Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds ripe tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 tablespoons minced shallots
  • About 2 3/4 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. Halve the tomatoes lengthwise through the stem; quarter larger tomatoes. In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to coat.

Step 2    

Arrange the tomatoes, cut side up, on a large baking sheet and sprinkle with the sugar and salt and pepper. Roast the tomatoes for about 2 hours, or until most of their juices have evaporated and they are just beginning to brown. The tomatoes should look like dried apricots and hold their shape when moved.

Step 3    

Heat the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil in a small skillet. Add the shallots, cover and cook until they are soft and just beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer the shallots to a food processor, add the tomatoes and puree. With the machine on, drizzle in the chicken stock and process until incorporated.

Step 4    

Pass the soup through a coarse strainer into a clean saucepan and bring to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into warmed bowls and serve hot.

Notes

One Serving Calories 123 kcal, Protein 4 gm, Carbohydrate 16 gm, Cholesterol 2 mg, Total Fat 6.4 gm, Saturated Fat 1.2 gm

Suggested Pairing

Pair with an Italian Pinot Grigio.

