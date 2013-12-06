Roasted Tomato Salsa
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 1/2 CUPS
Bob Chambers
August 1996

Ingredients

  • 4 ripe plum tomatoes (about 1 pound)
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 2 medium unpeeled garlic cloves
  • 1 jalapeño chile
  • 2 medium shallots, chopped
  • 1 chipotle chile in adobo, chopped (See Note)
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • Salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/3 to 1/2 cup tomato juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler. Position a broiler rack 8 inches from the heat. Broil the tomatoes, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeño until blackened all over. Transfer the vegetables to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap for 20 minutes to loosen the skins. Peel the bell pepper and jalapeño and remove the seeds and ribs. Peel the garlic. Leave most of the blackened skin on the tomatoes. Place all the ingredients except the cumin seeds and tomato juice in a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped.

Step 2    

In a small dry skillet, toast the cumin seeds over high heat, shaking the pan, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Grind the seeds to a fine powder in a spice grinder. Stir the cumin into the salsa and add tomato juice as needed to moisten. Refrigerate for 4 hours before serving.

Make Ahead

The salsa will keep for up to 4 days in the refrigerator.

Notes

Chipotle chiles in adobo are available at specialty food stores and many supermarkets

1/4 cup Serving Calories 21 kcal, Protein .7 gm, Carbohydrate 4.7 gm, Cholesterol 0, Total Fat .2 gm, Saturated Fat 0

Serve With

Chips, burritos, or tossed with pasta.

