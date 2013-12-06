Roasted Tomato Salsa

Step 1

Preheat the broiler. Position a broiler rack 8 inches from the heat. Broil the tomatoes, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeño until blackened all over. Transfer the vegetables to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap for 20 minutes to loosen the skins. Peel the bell pepper and jalapeño and remove the seeds and ribs. Peel the garlic. Leave most of the blackened skin on the tomatoes. Place all the ingredients except the cumin seeds and tomato juice in a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped.