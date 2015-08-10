Roasted Tomato-Basil Hummus Flatbreads

These flatbreads manage to be both hearty and light, combining a bold roasted tomato and basil flavored hummus with a bright ricotta salata and arugula salad to top. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, brush the tomatoes with a teaspoon of the olive oil and season with salt. Roast the tomatoes for 25 minutes, until lightly browned in spots and softened.
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the roasted tomatoes, garlic, 1/4 cup of the basil, and puree until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the chickpeas, 1/2 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, salt, and black pepper and process until combined and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a bowl.
In a small bowl, dress the arugula and basil with a teaspoon of olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice, salt, and pepper and toss to coat.
Spread a generous layer of the hummus over each warm flatbread, top with the tossed greens, and ricotta salata. Cut into strips and serve right away.
Make Ahead
