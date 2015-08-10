Roasted Tomato-Basil Hummus Flatbreads

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, brush the tomatoes with a teaspoon of the olive oil and season with salt. Roast the tomatoes for 25 minutes, until lightly browned in spots and softened.

Step 2 In the bowl of a food processor, combine the roasted tomatoes, garlic, 1/4 cup of the basil, and puree until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the chickpeas, 1/2 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, salt, and black pepper and process until combined and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a bowl.

Step 3 In a small bowl, dress the arugula and basil with a teaspoon of olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice, salt, and pepper and toss to coat.