Roasted Tomato-Basil Hummus Flatbreads
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
August 2014

These flatbreads manage to be both hearty and light, combining a bold roasted tomato and basil flavored hummus with a bright ricotta salata and arugula salad to top.  Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large Roma tomatoes (about 3/4 pound), quartered
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 8 large fresh basil leaves + 1/4 cup picked leaves for salad
  • One 15-ounce can (about 1 1/2 cups) chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Two 3-ounce flatbreads, toasted or warmed through
  • 2 cups arugula, packed
  • 2 ounces ricotta salata (about 1/4 cup), thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, brush the tomatoes with a teaspoon of the olive oil and season with salt. Roast the tomatoes for 25 minutes, until lightly browned in spots and softened.

Step 2    

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the roasted tomatoes, garlic, 1/4 cup of the basil, and puree until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the chickpeas, 1/2 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, salt, and black pepper and process until combined and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a bowl.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, dress the arugula and basil with a teaspoon of olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice, salt, and pepper and toss to coat.

Step 4    

Spread a generous layer of the hummus over each warm flatbread, top with the tossed greens, and ricotta salata. Cut into strips and serve right away.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up