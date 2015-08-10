Roasted Tomato-Basil Hummus

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, brush the tomatoes with a teaspoon of the olive oil and season with salt. Roast the tomatoes for 25 minutes, until lightly browned in spots and softened.

Step 2

In a food processor, combine the roasted tomatoes, garlic, 1/4 cup of the basil, and puree until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the chickpeas, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper and process until combined and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a serving dish. Garnish with a chiffonade of the remaining fresh basil and drizzle with olive oil to serve with crudités, pita chips, or on toast.