Roasted Tomato-Basil Hummus
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
July 2014

With familiar flavors of a classic pizza sauce, roasting peak-season tomatoes make all the difference in this hummus. Serve alongside warm pita, or spread it over a flatbread with some toppings for a unique spin on pizza. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large Roma tomatoes (about 3/4 pound), quartered
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, packed
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas (about 1 1/2 cups), rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, brush the tomatoes with a teaspoon of the olive oil and season with salt. Roast the tomatoes for 25 minutes, until lightly browned in spots and softened.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the roasted tomatoes, garlic, 1/4 cup of the basil, and puree until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the chickpeas, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper and process until combined and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a serving dish. Garnish with a chiffonade of the remaining fresh basil and drizzle with olive oil to serve with crudités, pita chips, or on toast.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Bring to room temperature to serve.

