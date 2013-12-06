Roasted Tomato and Eggplant Tian

Serve this tian, or gratin, as a side dish or as a light main course with a green salad. Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Spread the oil on 2 baking sheets. Arrange the tomato slices in a single layer on 1 sheet and the eggplant slices on the other. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the herbs. Bake the vegetables for 30 minutes, then turn the slices and bake for 10 minutes longer, or until the eggplant is golden on both sides and the tomatoes are jamlike. Remove from the oven and reduce the heat to 350°.
Using a spatula, transfer one-third of the tomatoes in an even layer to a 9-inch square baking dish. Cover them with half of the eggplant and one-third of the Monterey Jack. Repeat. Top with the remaining tomatoes and add any tomato juices from the baking sheet. Sprinkle with the remaining Monterey Jack and the Parmesan. Bake for 20 minutes, or until lightly golden. Cover the dish with foil and set aside for about 15 minutes before serving.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5