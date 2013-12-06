Roasted Tomato and Eggplant Tian

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400°. Spread the oil on 2 baking sheets. Arrange the tomato slices in a single layer on 1 sheet and the eggplant slices on the other. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the herbs. Bake the vegetables for 30 minutes, then turn the slices and bake for 10 minutes longer, or until the eggplant is golden on both sides and the tomatoes are jamlike. Remove from the oven and reduce the heat to 350°.