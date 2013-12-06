Roasted Tomato-and-Basil Compote

This simple yet delicious compote features meaty, oven-dried plum tomatoes. It’s perfect with fish, chicken, roasted vegetables and pasta. Slideshows: More Tomato Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 275°. Make a shallow X on the bottom of the tomatoes and transfer to a large heatproof bowl. Pour the boiling water over the tomatoes and let stand for 1 minute. Drain, peel, halve lengthwise and seed the tomatoes. Return the tomatoes to the bowl. Toss with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Arrange the tomatoes, cut sides up, on a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet. Roast until leathery, about 3 hours. Let the tomatoes cool slightly.
In a food processor, pulse the tomatoes with the basil until coarsely chopped. Season with salt and pepper.