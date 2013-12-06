Roasted Thai Spice Chickpeas
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
This quick-fix recipe transforms canned chickpeas into a crunchy, spicy snack with a homemade Thai seasoning. Slideshow: Make-Ahead Snacks

Ingredients

Chickpeas

  • 2 15-ounce cans of chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and dried
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

Thai Spice Seasoning

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons coriander
  • 2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

How to Make It

Step

Preheat oven to 400º. Toss the chickpeas with oil and 2 tablespoons Thai spice seasoning. Spread on a large baking sheet and bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes, or until golden brown and crunchy.

Make Ahead

The chickpeas can be roasted up to 1 day ahead. Cool completely and store in an air-tight container. Can be served at room temperature or briefly reheated, about 5 minutes at 400º.

Notes

Water is the enemy of crunch, so make sure you remove as much moisture as possible after rinsing the chickpeas. Use paper towels to remove any surface moisture, and if you have time, let them air-dry for 30 minutes before tossing with oil and baking.

