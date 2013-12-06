Roasted Sweet Potato Rounds

These simply-roasted sweet potato slices are an easy and healthy snack or side dish. Slideshow: More Vegetable Side Dishes Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the sweet potatoes with the melted butter and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the rounds on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for about 15 minutes, until golden on the bottoms. Turn the sweet potatoes and roast for about 15 minutes, until tender. Transfer to plates and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5