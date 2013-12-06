Roasted Sweet Potato Rounds
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Rubel Jacobson

These simply-roasted sweet potato slices are an easy and healthy snack or side dish. Slideshow: More Vegetable Side Dishes Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

Ingredients

  • 2 large sweet potatoes (1 1/2 pounds), cut into 1/2-inch-thick rounds
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the sweet potatoes with the melted butter and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the rounds on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for about 15 minutes, until golden on the bottoms. Turn the sweet potatoes and roast for about 15 minutes, until tender. Transfer to plates and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up