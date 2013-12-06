Roasted Sweet Peppers in Tomato Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Arrange the bell peppers on a baking sheet and roast for about 35 minutes, turning occasionally, until the skins are blistered all over. Transfer the peppers to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Peel the green peppers and discard the cores, seeds and ribs. Cut the peppers into thick strips and put them in a medium bowl. Working over a strainer set over the bowl to catch the juices, peel the red peppers and discard the cores, seeds and ribs. Cut the red peppers into thick strips and add to the bowl.