Roasted Squash with Crispy Bulgur Crumbs

F&W’s Kay Chun tops sweet roasted winter squash with crispy pan-fried bulgur seasoned with coriander seeds. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. On a baking sheet, toss the squash with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 20 minutes, until tender. Transfer to a platter.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the bulgur until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and pat dry.
In a skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the bulgur and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crispy, about 12 minutes. Stir in the coriander seeds. Sprinkle the bulgur over the squash and garnish with the scallions.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ishay
Review Body: Avocado!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-16