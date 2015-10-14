Roasted Squash with Crispy Bulgur Crumbs

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. On a baking sheet, toss the squash with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 20 minutes, until tender. Transfer to a platter.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the bulgur until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and pat dry.