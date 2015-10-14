Roasted Squash with Crispy Bulgur Crumbs
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Kay Chun
November 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun tops sweet roasted winter squash with crispy pan-fried bulgur seasoned with coriander seeds. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 2-pound kabocha squash—scrubbed, halved, seeded and cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup medium-grade bulgur (1 1/4 cups cooked)
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds, crushed
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a baking sheet, toss the squash with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 20 minutes, until tender. Transfer to a platter.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the bulgur until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and pat dry.

Step 3    

In a skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the bulgur and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crispy, about 12 minutes. Stir in the coriander seeds. Sprinkle the bulgur over the squash and garnish with the scallions.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up