Roasted Squash and Mixed Sprouts Bowl

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and the Aleppo pepper. Season generously with salt and black pepper and roast for about 30 minutes, until browned in spots and just tender.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a pie plate, toss the reserved squash seeds with 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Spread in an even layer and bake for about 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes, until lightly browned and crisp. Let cool.

Step 3 In a small skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a mortar and grind to a powder. Transfer the ground coriander to a blender; add the cilantro, parsley, garlic, chile, 1/2 teaspoon of the lime zest and the ice water and ice cubes. Puree until nearly smooth. Season the dressing with salt.