Roasted Squash and Mixed Sprouts Bowl

This outstanding, good-for-you vegetarian salad from L.A.’s Sqirl features an array of textures and flavors, from tender roasted squash to crunchy sprouts and creamy lebneh (Lebanese strained yogurt). Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and the Aleppo pepper. Season generously with salt and black pepper and roast for about 30 minutes, until browned in spots and just tender.
Meanwhile, in a pie plate, toss the reserved squash seeds with 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Spread in an even layer and bake for about 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes, until lightly browned and crisp. Let cool.
In a small skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a mortar and grind to a powder. Transfer the ground coriander to a blender; add the cilantro, parsley, garlic, chile, 1/2 teaspoon of the lime zest and the ice water and ice cubes. Puree until nearly smooth. Season the dressing with salt.
In a medium bowl, toss the sprouts and pomegranate seeds with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of lime zest. Season with salt. Spread the lebneh in 4 shallow bowls. Mound the salad in the bowls and top with the roasted squash. Sprinkle with the toasted squash seeds and a little Maldon salt and serve, passing the coriander dressing at the table.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
