Roasted Squash and Mixed Sprouts Bowl
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jessica Koslow
March 2016

This outstanding, good-for-you vegetarian salad from L.A.’s Sqirl features an array of textures and flavors, from tender roasted squash to crunchy sprouts and creamy lebneh (Lebanese strained yogurt). Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium Delicata squash (1 1/4 pounds each)—halved lengthwise, seeds removed and reserved, and squash cut into 2 1/2-inch triangles
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 2 cups lightly packed cilantro leaves
  • 1 cup lightly packed parsley leaves
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced serrano chile
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lime zest
  • 1/4 cup ice water, plus 2 large ice cubes
  • 2 cups mixed sprouts, such as alfalfa, mung bean and lentil
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1 cup lebneh
  • Maldon salt, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and the Aleppo pepper. Season generously with salt and black pepper and roast for about 30 minutes,  until browned in spots and just tender.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a pie plate, toss the reserved squash seeds with 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Spread in an even layer and bake for about 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes, until lightly browned and crisp. Let cool.

Step 3    

In a small skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, about  2 minutes. Transfer to a mortar and grind to a powder. Transfer the ground coriander to  a blender; add the cilantro, parsley, garlic, chile, 1/2 teaspoon of the lime zest and the ice water and ice cubes. Puree until nearly smooth. Season the dressing with salt.

Step 4    

In a medium bowl, toss the sprouts and pomegranate seeds with the remaining  2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 teaspoon  of lime zest. Season with salt. Spread the lebneh in 4 shallow bowls. Mound the salad in the bowls and top with the roasted squash. Sprinkle with the toasted squash seeds and a little Maldon salt and serve, passing the coriander dressing at the table. 

Make Ahead

The dressing and roasted squash can be refrigerated separately overnight. Serve at room temperature.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a Rhône-style white.

