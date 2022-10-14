Recipes Desserts Pies Roasted Spiced Cranberry Pie Be the first to rate & review! Tart cranberries are roasted with lemongrass and gochugaru (Korean chile flakes) to give this vibrant pie its fruity and fragrant kick. By Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean Instagram Website Title: Associate Food Editor, Food & WineLocation: Birmingham, AlabamaEducation: Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 Award in Spirits, International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Judge: Baking Category 2021Expertise: recipe development, food styling.Paige Grandjean is a food editor, recipe developer, and food stylist with over seven years of experience in food media. Her work has appeared in more than 15 nationally distributed publications, award-winning cookbooks, and digital platforms.Experience: Paige Grandjean has spent her entire career in food media. As a former recipe tester and developer in the Meredith Food Studios, she worked on recipes for numerous print and digital brands. Her extensive test kitchen experience landed her a spot as a panel speaker at the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) annual conference in 2020. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award finalist. As the current associate food editor for Food & Wine, Paige assists in overseeing all food content for the internationally acclaimed brand. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Stylist Torie Cox / Prop Stylist Claire Spollen Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 25 mins Yield: 8 to 10 servings Take cranberries to new territory with this pie recipe. Roasting the cranberries concentrates their flavor and allows you to control their doneness, resulting in juicy, bursting berries in every bite. Thin strips of dried mango plump as they soak up the flavorful juices, giving the filling a pop of tropical brightness. Garnish with a sprinkling of granola just before serving for a crunchy, streusel-like topping. You can pair this pie with a prepared piecrust of your choice, or try it in the light-as-air, sweet, crisp White Chocolate Meringue Piecrust (pictured), which balances the tart filling. You can find gochugaru at most Asian grocery stores or online at spicewallabrand.com. Ingredients 1 ¼ pounds fresh or frozen (unthawed) cranberries (about 6 cups) 1 ½ cups granulated sugar, divided 1 (5-inch) lemongrass stalk, bruised 1 tablespoon gochugaru ½ teaspoon kosher salt 1 cup unsweetened cranberry juice 3 ounces dried unsweetened mango slices, thinly sliced crosswise (about 3/4 cup) ¼ cup quick-cooking tapioca (such as Kraft Minute) 1 teaspoon grated lime zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime) 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger (from 1 [1-inch] piece peeled ginger) 1 (9-inch) prepared piecrust Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together cranberries, 1/2 cup sugar, lemongrass, gochugaru, and salt on a rimmed baking sheet. Spread in an even layer. Bake in preheated oven until cranberries just begin to burst and release juices, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once after 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Remove and discard lemongrass. Stir together cranberry juice, mango, tapioca, and remaining 1 cup sugar in a medium saucepan. Let stand 10 minutes. Bring to a boil over medium, stirring occasionally. Boil, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and tapioca is softened, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lime zest and lime juice, ginger, and roasted cranberries with any juices on baking sheet. Transfer cranberry filling to a large bowl. Let cool, uncovered, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes. Spoon filling in an even layer in prepared piecrust. Chill, uncovered, until cold and set, at least 4 hours or up to 1 day (24 hours). Make Ahead Pie can be made up to 1 day in advance and stored in refrigerator. Rate it Print