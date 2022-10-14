Roasted Spiced Cranberry Pie

Take cranberries to new territory with this pie recipe. Roasting the cranberries concentrates their flavor and allows you to control their doneness, resulting in juicy, bursting berries in every bite. Thin strips of dried mango plump as they soak up the flavorful juices, giving the filling a pop of tropical brightness. Garnish with a sprinkling of granola just before serving for a crunchy, streusel-like topping. You can pair this pie with a prepared piecrust of your choice, or try it in the light-as-air, sweet, crisp White Chocolate Meringue Piecrust (pictured), which balances the tart filling. You can find gochugaru at most Asian grocery stores or online at spicewallabrand.com.