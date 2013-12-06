Roasted Snapper with Peppers, Pine Nuts and Tomatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Toast the pine nuts in a pie pan for about 4 minutes, or until lightly browned. Rub the bell peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Roast for about 15 minutes, or until they are blistered and soft. When cool enough to handle, remove the skins, stems and seeds. Cut the peppers into 1/2-inch strips and place in a bowl along with any juices. Add the pine nuts, basil and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the fennel and garlic, cover partially and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the fennel is tender, about 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and crushed red pepper and simmer until thickened, about 8-minutes. Season with salt and pepper.