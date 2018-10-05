Roasted Side of Salmon

Jaw-dropping centerpiece dishes require two essentials: salt and time. Preseasoning is the simplest thing you can do to make a good piece of seafood great. Given enough time to penetrate tissue, salt works flavor magic: It denatures proteins, breaking up their molecular strands into shorter amino acids—among them an abundance of glutamic acid, the essence of umami—to release a complex symphony of savory flavors. Fish, like salmon, only require a short brine because their shorter muscle fibers break down and absorb seasoning more quickly than red meat. Brining also minimizes the appearance of the white protein called albumin that appears on the surface of cooked fish. The added water content helps keep the fish from overcooking, even if it roasts for a minute too long.