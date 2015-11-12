Roasted Shrimp-and-Fennel Skewers with Mustard Chimichurri
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 24 small skewers
Matt Jennings
December 2015

To turn simple shrimp into a party-worthy dish, Boston chef Matt Jennings roasts them along with fennel, then skewers them for dipping in a tangy sauce packed with horseradish, parsley and chives. Slideshow: More Holiday Hor d'Oeuvres Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups lightly packed parsley
  • 1 cup snipped chives
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh horseradish
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 2 medium fennel bulbs—halved lengthwise, cored and cut into thin wedges
  • 24 large shrimp, shelled and deveined

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a food processor, combine the parsley with the chives, vinegar, lemon juice, horseradish, garlic, crushed red pepper, honey, 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1/4 cup of water and pulse until the herbs are finely chopped. Scrape the chimichurri into a bowl, stir in the mustard and season with salt and black pepper.

Step 2    

Arrange the fennel pieces on one half of a large rimmed baking sheet, keeping the wedges intact. Brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until tender.  

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, toss the shrimp with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Spread the shrimp on the other half of the baking sheet and roast for 5 minutes, until just cooked through.

Step 4    

Thread the shrimp onto twenty-four 6-inch skewers and arrange on a platter with the fennel wedges. Serve with the mustard chimichurri.

Make Ahead

The chimichurri can be made early in the day and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up