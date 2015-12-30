Roasted Root Vegetables with Fried Eggs
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Susan Feniger

Although Susan Feniger isn’t strictly vegetarian, much of her menu at L.A.’s Mud Hen Tavern is meat-free. At home, she tends to prepare dishes like these roasted vegetables. “It’s easy when you can get so much amazing produce from the farmers’ market and have it on hand,” she says. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds mixed root vegetables (such as parsnips, celery root and rutabaga) and winter squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch dice (8 cups)
  • 6 medium shallots, halved lengthwise  
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 12 oregano sprigs
  • Salt 
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 large eggs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the mixed vegetables with the shallots, garlic, oregano, 1 teaspoon of salt,  1/2 teaspoon of pepper and 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Spread the vegetables in a single layer and roast for 25 minutes, until tender and browned;  stir once halfway through roasting. Discard the oregano and spoon  the vegetables onto plates.

Step 2    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of  olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the eggs and cook until the whites are crisp and set and the yolks are runny, about 2 minutes.  Set the eggs on top of the roasted vegetables, season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

