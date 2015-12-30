Roasted Root Vegetables with Fried Eggs

Although Susan Feniger isn’t strictly vegetarian, much of her menu at L.A.’s Mud Hen Tavern is meat-free. At home, she tends to prepare dishes like these roasted vegetables. “It’s easy when you can get so much amazing produce from the farmers’ market and have it on hand,” she says. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes



Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.