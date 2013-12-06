Roasted Root Vegetables
Darra Goldstein
November 1997

Let your own affinities inspire the choice of vegetables in this utterly satisfying recipe; you'll want about 7 pounds total. This dish makes a light supper with salad and bread.  Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 3 large beets, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks
  • 2 Russet potatoes (8 ounces each), peeled and quartered
  • 2 parsnips (5 to 6 ounces each), peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 2 onions, peeled and quartered lengthwise
  • 1 small rutabaga (1 1/2 pounds), peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 sweet potato (8 to 10 ounces), peeled and cut into 8 pieces
  • 8 garlic cloves
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the vegetables with the oil and vinegar and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Transfer to 2 large baking sheets. Roast the vegetables, stirring once or twice, for about 45 minutes, or until all are tender and browned. Switch the baking sheets halfway through. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a large platter, leaving the oil behind, and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Parnsips, sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, onions—all have a sweet, earthy character that's echoed by Pinot Noir. Look for West Coast examples with not-too-subtle flavors, such as King Estate from Oregon or Gundlach-Bundshu from California.

