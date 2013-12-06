Roasted Root Vegetables

Let your own affinities inspire the choice of vegetables in this utterly satisfying recipe; you'll want about 7 pounds total. This dish makes a light supper with salad and bread. Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven.
In a large bowl, toss the vegetables with the oil and vinegar and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Transfer to 2 large baking sheets. Roast the vegetables, stirring once or twice, for about 45 minutes, or until all are tender and browned. Switch the baking sheets halfway through. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a large platter, leaving the oil behind, and serve.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5