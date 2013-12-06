Roasted Romaine with Pine Nut Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the sun-dried tomatoes, olives and the 1/4 cup of olive oil.

Step 2 Brush the romaine hearts all over with olive oil and arrange on a rimmed baking sheet. Spread the pine nuts in a pie plate. Roast the romaine and pine nuts for about 13 minutes, tossing the nuts occasionally, until the lettuce is browned in spots and the nuts are golden.