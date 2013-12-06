Roasted Romaine with Pine Nut Vinaigrette

Chef Pablo Montero creates a savory dressing with toasted pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives and olive oil. Slideshows: More Salad Dressings
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the sun-dried tomatoes, olives and the 1/4 cup of olive oil.
Brush the romaine hearts all over with olive oil and arrange on a rimmed baking sheet. Spread the pine nuts in a pie plate. Roast the romaine and pine nuts for about 13 minutes, tossing the nuts occasionally, until the lettuce is browned in spots and the nuts are golden.
In a mortar, finely crush the pine nuts. Stir into the vinaigrette and season with kosher salt. Transfer the romaine to a work surface. Cut the hearts in half lengthwise, transfer to a platter and spoon the vinaigrette on top. Scatter shaved cheese over the romaine and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve right away.
