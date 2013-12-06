Roasted Romaine with Pine Nut Vinaigrette
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Pablo Montero
October 2013

Chef Pablo Montero creates a savory dressing with toasted pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives and olive oil. Slideshows: More Salad Dressings

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 3 oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained and minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced kalamata or other black olives
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2 large romaine hearts
  • 1/3 cup pine nuts
  • Kosher salt
  • Shaved Pico Melero or Manchego cheese, for serving
  • Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the sun-dried tomatoes, olives and the 1/4 cup of olive oil.

Step 2    

Brush the romaine hearts all over with olive oil and arrange on a rimmed baking sheet. Spread the pine nuts in a pie plate. Roast the romaine and pine nuts for about 13 minutes, tossing the nuts occasionally, until the lettuce is browned in spots and the nuts are golden.

Step 3    

In a mortar, finely crush the pine nuts. Stir into the vinaigrette and season with kosher salt. Transfer the romaine to a work surface. Cut the hearts in half lengthwise, transfer to a platter and spoon the vinaigrette on top. Scatter shaved cheese over the romaine and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve right away.

Suggested Pairing

Try it with a Sauvignon Blanc or a Verdejo.

