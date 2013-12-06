Roasted Rock Cod with Italian Peppers

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the broiler. Roast the peppers as close to the heat as possible for about 10 minutes, turning, until charred and blistered all over. Transfer the peppers to a bowl, cover and let cool. Lower the oven temperature to 400°.

Step 2 Peel the peppers and cut them into thin strips; discard the cores and seeds. In a mortar, crush the anchovies to a coarse paste with the garlic, peppercorns and salt. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the olive oil, capers and roasted peppers.