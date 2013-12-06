Roasted Rock Cod with Italian Peppers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Jan Newberry
February 1999

 More Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 mild medium red or green Italian frying peppers (about 1 pound)
  • 4 anchovies, coarsely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, smashed
  • 1/2 teaspoon cracked black peppercorn
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained and coarsely chopped
  • Four 1/2-pound cod fillets
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler. Roast the peppers as close to the heat as possible for about 10 minutes, turning, until charred and blistered all over. Transfer the peppers to a bowl, cover and let cool. Lower the oven temperature to 400°.

Step 2    

Peel the peppers and cut them into thin strips; discard the cores and seeds. In a mortar, crush the anchovies to a coarse paste with the garlic, peppercorns and salt. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the olive oil, capers and roasted peppers.

Step 3    

Arrange the cod on a baking sheet and spread the pepper mixture evenly over each fillet. Roast the cod for about 10 minutes, or until the flesh flakes easily. Sprinkle with the parsley and serve with the lemon wedges on the side.

Suggested Pairing

The fish is mild, but the peppers, anchovies and capers aren't. Pair the dish with a round, ripe California Chardonnay.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up