Roasted Red-Pepper Coulis
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 2 cups
Rollie Wesen
May 2006

By roasting and peeling the red peppers before pureeing them, Rollie Wesen boosts the flavor of the sauce and eliminates the step of having to strain out the papery skins.    More Condiments  

Ingredients

  • 3 large red bell peppers
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground white pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Roast the red peppers directly over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning occasionally, until the peppers are blackened all over. Transfer the peppers to a bowl and let cool completely. Peel the peppers and discard the skins, seeds and cores. Coarsely chop the peppers.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the peppers with the olive oil, shallot and vinegar and puree until very smooth. Season the coulis with salt and white pepper.

Make Ahead

The red-pepper coulis can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up