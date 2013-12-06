Roasted Red-Pepper Coulis

By roasting and peeling the red peppers before pureeing them, Rollie Wesen boosts the flavor of the sauce and eliminates the step of having to strain out the papery skins. More Condiments
How to Make It
Roast the red peppers directly over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning occasionally, until the peppers are blackened all over. Transfer the peppers to a bowl and let cool completely. Peel the peppers and discard the skins, seeds and cores. Coarsely chop the peppers.
In a food processor, combine the peppers with the olive oil, shallot and vinegar and puree until very smooth. Season the coulis with salt and white pepper.
Make Ahead
Review Body: An entire raw shallot to 3 red peppers? Cook the shallots first.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-07-10