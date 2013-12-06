Roasted Red Pepper and Goat Cheese Dip
Serves : Makes about 2 1/2 cups
Grace Parisi
December 1996

Roasted sweet red peppers complement the tangy goat cheese in this smooth and creamy dip. Serve it with vegetables, toasted brioche, breadsticks or pita crisps. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3 large red bell peppers
  • 11 ounces mild goat cheese
  • 3 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh flat-parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Roast the bell peppers over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning, until charred all over. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic and let steam for 20 minutes. Peel the peppers, discarding the peels, cores, ribs and seeds.

Step 2    

Transfer the peppers to a food processor or blender and process until finely chopped; set aside 1/2 cup. Add the goat cheese and cream cheese to the processor and puree until smooth. With the machine on, add the cream and process until combined. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the reserved chopped peppers. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Allow to return to room temperature.

