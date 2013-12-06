Roasted Red Pepper and Goat Cheese Dip

Roast the bell peppers over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning, until charred all over. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic and let steam for 20 minutes. Peel the peppers, discarding the peels, cores, ribs and seeds.

Step 2

Transfer the peppers to a food processor or blender and process until finely chopped; set aside 1/2 cup. Add the goat cheese and cream cheese to the processor and puree until smooth. With the machine on, add the cream and process until combined. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the reserved chopped peppers. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the parsley and serve.