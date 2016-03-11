Roasted Radishes with Caramelized Kimchi
© Kay Chun
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 4
Kay Chun

Here, radishes are cooked with kimchi that caramelizes as it cooks, resulting in an umami butter sauce.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped napa cabbage kimchi
  • 2 bunches radishes with their greens (1 1/2 pounds)
  • Kosher salt
  • Kosher pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450° F.

Step 2    

In a large cast-iron skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the kimchi and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the radishes and their greens, the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, and season with salt and pepper; toss to evenly coat. Roast in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the radishes are tender and golden. Stir in the lemon juice and serve warm.

