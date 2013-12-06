Roasted Radicchio
© Simon Watson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Daniela Seguso and Marika Seguso
April 2003

The Seguso family makes this side dish from radicchio di Treviso, which has long, bright purplish leaves. If you can find Treviso, buy 2 1/2 pounds and slice each head in half lengthwise before roasting.    More Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 3 large heads of radicchio (about 3/4 pound each), cored and each cut into 8 wedges
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 500°. Lay the radicchio wedges on a large rimmed baking sheet and brush with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes, or until crisp around the edges and just tender. Serve at once.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up