Roasted Radicchio

The Seguso family makes this side dish from radicchio di Treviso, which has long, bright purplish leaves. If you can find Treviso, buy 2 1/2 pounds and slice each head in half lengthwise before roasting. More Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 500°. Lay the radicchio wedges on a large rimmed baking sheet and brush with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes, or until crisp around the edges and just tender. Serve at once.
