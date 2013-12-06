Roasted Pumpkin Seed Oil Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1/2 cup
Marcia Kiesel
December 1998

Because Austrian roasted pumpkin seed oil, a current favorite in American restaurant kitchens, becomes acrid when it's heated, it's best not to cook it. Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide  Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon roasted pumpkin seed oil (see Note)
  • 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon minced jalapeño
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • Pinch each of salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight. Serve at room temperature.

Notes

Roasted pumpkin seed oil is available at specialty food stores.

Serve With

Grilled shrimp; shrimp or vegetable dumplings; chicken salad; avocado-tomato salad; boiled rice noodles.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up