Roasted Pumpkin Seed Oil Vinaigrette

Because Austrian roasted pumpkin seed oil, a current favorite in American restaurant kitchens, becomes acrid when it's heated, it's best not to cook it. Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide Terrific Green Salads
How to Make It
Step
Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl.
Make Ahead
The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight. Serve at room temperature.
Notes
Roasted pumpkin seed oil is available at specialty food stores.
Serve With
Grilled shrimp; shrimp or vegetable dumplings; chicken salad; avocado-tomato salad; boiled rice noodles.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5