Roasted Preserved Lemons
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Ben Ford
June 2016

These easy preserved Meyer lemons from chef Ben Ford are great to have on hand in the fridge to add instant flavor to a variety of dishes. Slideshow: More Lemon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Meyer lemons, cut lengthwise into 6 wedges each
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 200°. In an 8-inch-square glass or ceramic baking dish, toss the lemon wedges with the salt. Add the lemon juice and cover tightly with foil. Bake for about 3 hours, stirring occasionally, until the peels are tender. Let cool before using.

Make Ahead

The preserved lemon can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

