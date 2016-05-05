Roasted Preserved Lemons

These easy preserved Meyer lemons from chef Ben Ford are great to have on hand in the fridge to add instant flavor to a variety of dishes. Slideshow: More Lemon Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 200°. In an 8-inch-square glass or ceramic baking dish, toss the lemon wedges with the salt. Add the lemon juice and cover tightly with foil. Bake for about 3 hours, stirring occasionally, until the peels are tender. Let cool before using.
Make Ahead
The preserved lemon can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.
