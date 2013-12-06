Roasted Potatoes with Olives
© Ryan Robert Miller
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Paul Bertolli
April 1996

Parboiling the potatoes before roasting makes for a fluffy interior and a crisp golden brown surface. Olives and garlic are added at the end of roasting so that their flavors remain vibrant. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds boiling potatoes, such as Yukon Gold, Red Rose or Finnish, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup picholine olives
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with 2 quarts of water. Add 1 tablespoon of the salt and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes are almost tender, about 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander and let them dry in their own steam for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer the potatoes to a rimmed baking sheet and gently toss them with the olive oil. Roast the potatoes in the oven for about 1 hour, turning them every so often with a flat spatula, until golden brown.

Step 3    

Pour off any excess oil in the pan. Scatter the olives and garlic over the potatoes and toss. Lower the oven temperature to 350° and bake the potatoes for 10 minutes longer. Sprinkle them with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and a little fresh pepper and serve piping hot.

