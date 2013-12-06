Roasted Potato Sticks
Bob Chambers
January 1996

There isn't a drop of oil in this recipe. Salt, pepper, potato starch and thyme form a tasty crust on the baked potato wedges. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup potato starch
  • 4 teaspoons thyme
  • 4 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper
  • 4 large baking potatoes, scrubbed, each potato cut lengthwise into 12 wedges

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, blend the potato starch, thyme, salt and pepper. In a large sturdy plastic bag, shake one-third of the potato sticks with one-third of the seasonings until coated. Set the potatoes, skin sides down, on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining potatoes and seasonings. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until browned.

Notes

One Serving Calories 143 kcal, Protein 3 gm, Carbohydrate 32 gm, Cholesterol 0, Total Fat .4 gm, Saturated Fat .1 gm

