Roasted Potato Skewers

Threading small red potatoes on skewers with cubes of bacon makes for an aromatic side dish that complements the smokiness of Graves red wines. For even more complex flavor, Marcia Kiesel laces the bacon with fragrant sprigs of fresh rosemary. More Potato Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spear the bacon cubes with the rosemary sprigs. Alternately thread the potatoes and the bacon onto four 10-inch metal skewers.
Step 2
Lay the skewers on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle them with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 40 minutes, until the bacon is crisp and the potatoes are tender.
Suggested Pairing
Wines from both Graves and Pessac-Léognan in Bordeaux often have a smoky intensity, making them natural partners for this dish.
