Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Lentils and Merlot Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 In a heavy medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the diced fennel, onion, carrot and celery and cook over moderately high heat until the onion is softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the lentils and stir to coat with the oil. Add 2 1/2 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cover partially and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are tender and the liquid is absorbed, about 40 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 450°. In a medium saucepan, boil the wine until reduced to 6 tablespoons, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Whisk in the vinegar, 1/2 cup of the oil, 1 1/4 teaspoons of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Add the vinaigrette to the lentils and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.