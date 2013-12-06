Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Indian Spice Crust

How to Make It

Step 1 In a shallow glass or ceramic baking dish, rub the vinegar over the tenderloins. In a small bowl, combine the coriander with the peppercorns, salt, fennel seeds and cayenne. Rub half of the spice mixture on each tenderloin. Cover the tenderloins and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Add the onion and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the bread crumbs and garlic and stir over moderately high heat until the crumbs are toasted and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer the crumb mixture to a plate and let cool completely.

Step 3 In a food processor, pulse the crumb mixture until even textured. Transfer the mixture to a large plate and toss it with a fork to break up any lumps; spread the crumbs in an even layer.