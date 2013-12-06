Roasted Poblano Dressing
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 1/4 CUPS
Grace Parisi
August 1995

Serve with raw spinach, romaine, steamed potatoes or tomatoes.  Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 4 medium poblano chiles
  • 2 medium scallions, coarsely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 cup low-fat (1.5%) buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Large pinch of sugar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Roast the poblanos over a gas flame or under the broiler until charred all over. Transfer to a small bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let stand until cool.

Step 2    

Peel the blackened skin from the poblanos and discard the cores, seeds and ribs. Coarsely chop the poblanos and transfer to a blender or food processor. Add the scallions, garlic, cilantro and lime juice and blend until roughly chopped. Add the buttermilk, olive oil and sugar and puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated, covered, for up to 1 day.

Notes

One Tablespoon Calories 27 kcal, Protein .4 gm, Carbohydrate 1.2 gm, Cholesterol .4 mg, Total Fat 2.4 gm, Saturated Fat .4 gm.

