Roasted Plum and Kataifi Shortcakes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly butter a large baking sheet. On a work surface, gently fluff and separate the strands of the kataifi. Sprinkle with half of the butter and the sugar and cinnamon and toss gently to coat. Cover loosely with plastic wrap while continuing to work.

Step 2 Using a 3-inch ring mold or a large biscuit cutter, shape 1/3 cup of the kataifi into a 3-inch round on the baking sheet. Dip a pastry brush into the remaining butter and tamp down the dough; remove the ring mold. Repeat with the remaining kataifi and butter to make 12 rounds, spacing them evenly on the baking sheet. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until golden.

Step 3 In a saucepan, combine the water with 3 tablespoons of the granulated sugar and the lime juice and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until the sugar dissolves.

Step 4 Increase the oven temperature to 450°. In a large bowl, toss the plums with the remaining 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar and the butter. Spread the plums in a roasting pan and roast for about 15 minutes, or until caramelized.

Step 5 In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta with the 2 tablespoons of confectioners' sugar and 2 tablespoons of the lime syrup. Whip the cream until it holds stiff peaks. Fold into the ricotta.