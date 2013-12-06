Roasted Peppers with Fresh Herbs
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
April 2012

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 6 red, green or yellow bell peppers
  • Chopped fresh basil, oregano and thyme
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to broil. Arrange the peppers on a rimmed baking sheet and roast about 2 inches away from the heat, turning the peppers occasionally until blistered and black all over, about 18 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 20 minutes. Peel and discard the skins. Seed the peppers, cut into 1/2-inch strips and transfer to a bowl. Toss the peppers with the chopped herbs, olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up