Roasted Peppers with Fresh Herbs

Step

Preheat the oven to broil. Arrange the peppers on a rimmed baking sheet and roast about 2 inches away from the heat, turning the peppers occasionally until blistered and black all over, about 18 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 20 minutes. Peel and discard the skins. Seed the peppers, cut into 1/2-inch strips and transfer to a bowl. Toss the peppers with the chopped herbs, olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Serve.