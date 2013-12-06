Roasted Pepper, Almond and Cilantro Pesto
© Simon Watson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 CUPS
Mary Barber and Sara Corpening
June 1998

The pesto dip goes well with Paprika Chips or simple baguette toasts. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • One 12-ounce jar roasted red peppers, drained
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot or sweet paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup coarsely ground blanched almonds (4 ounces)

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor or blender, combine the peppers with the cilantro, tomato paste, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, salt, paprika, chili powder and cayenne and pulse until the peppers and cilantro are finely chopped. Scrape down the side of the bowl and process until smooth. Add the almonds and pulse until combined. Transfer the pesto to a bowl and serve

Make Ahead

The pesto can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up