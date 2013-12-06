Roasted Pepper, Almond and Cilantro Pesto

© Simon Watson
The pesto dip goes well with Paprika Chips or simple baguette toasts. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor or blender, combine the peppers with the cilantro, tomato paste, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, salt, paprika, chili powder and cayenne and pulse until the peppers and cilantro are finely chopped. Scrape down the side of the bowl and process until smooth. Add the almonds and pulse until combined. Transfer the pesto to a bowl and serve
Make Ahead
The pesto can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
