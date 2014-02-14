Roasted Peanut and Gingery Chicken Stir-Fry with Peanut-Coconut Sauce

Tender pieces of gingery chicken are coated in a flavorful peanut-coconut sauce. This recipe makes lots of extra sauce so you can pour it over your rice. Slideshow: More Great Stir-Fry Dishes
How to Make It
Add the rice and water to a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to the rice to rest, covered, for 5 more minutes.
Place the chicken breasts and ginger in a medium frying pan and add enough water to half cover the chicken. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and no longer pink. Remove from the pan and discard the ginger. Cut the chicken into bite sized pieces and set aside.
Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium high heat. Add the onions and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring often. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add the coriander, cumin and turmeric and cook for 1 minute. Add the chicken stock, coconut milk, peanut butter and soy sauce and whisk until combined. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Continue to simmer until desired thickness is reached, about 2 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Toss the chicken with 1/2 cup of the sauce and the cilantro. Serve on a bed of rice and sprinkle 1 tablespoon of peanuts on top of each serving. Serve the extra sauce on the side.
