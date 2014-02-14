Roasted Peanut and Gingery Chicken Stir-Fry with Peanut-Coconut Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Add the rice and water to a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to the rice to rest, covered, for 5 more minutes.

Step 2 Place the chicken breasts and ginger in a medium frying pan and add enough water to half cover the chicken. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and no longer pink. Remove from the pan and discard the ginger. Cut the chicken into bite sized pieces and set aside.

Step 3 Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium high heat. Add the onions and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring often. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add the coriander, cumin and turmeric and cook for 1 minute. Add the chicken stock, coconut milk, peanut butter and soy sauce and whisk until combined. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Continue to simmer until desired thickness is reached, about 2 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.