Roasted Peaches with Tomatoes, Almonds and Herbs

This clever mix of sweet and savory ingredients can be served as a light first course or an elegant dessert. Humm makes the recipe with apricots, but peaches also work well.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the sugar with 1/2 tablespoon of salt. Add the peaches and toss to coat, then spread them in a single layer in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
In a large saucepan, combine 2 cups of the olive oil with 2 cups of the canola oil and the garlic and heat until the oil reaches 140° on a candy thermometer. Add 1 rosemary sprig along with the basil, thyme, bay leaves and lemon zest and let steep off the heat for 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 225°. Bring the infused oil just to a simmer, then strain it over the peaches. Cover the baking dish with foil and roast the peaches until tender but not falling apart, about 45 minutes. Let cool slightly. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the peaches to a plate; reserve the oil.
Increase the oven temperature to 300°. In a small bowl, toss the almonds with 2 tablespoons of the reserved peach oil. Spread the almonds on a baking sheet and toast in the oven until golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool, then sprinkle with salt.
In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 3⁄4 cup of olive oil with the white balsamic vinegar and season with salt. Add the tomatoes, toss and let stand for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat the remaining 3/4 cup of canola oil until it reaches 350°. Add the remaining 3 rosemary sprigs and fry until darkened and crispy, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the rosemary to paper towels and sprinkle with salt.
rain the tomatoes. Arrange the peaches and tomatoes on plates. Scatter the toasted almonds all around and top with the ricotta salata. Drizzle each plate with some of the reserved peach oil and balsamic vinegar. Garnish with the fried rosemary sprigs and fresh marjoram and basil and serve right away.
