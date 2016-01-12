Roasted Peaches with Tomatoes, Almonds and Herbs

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, combine the sugar with 1/2 tablespoon of salt. Add the peaches and toss to coat, then spread them in a single layer in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, combine 2 cups of the olive oil with 2 cups of the canola oil and the garlic and heat until the oil reaches 140° on a candy thermometer. Add 1 rosemary sprig along with the basil, thyme, bay leaves and lemon zest and let steep off the heat for 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 225°. Bring the infused oil just to a simmer, then strain it over the peaches. Cover the baking dish with foil and roast the peaches until tender but not falling apart, about 45 minutes. Let cool slightly. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the peaches to a plate; reserve the oil.

Step 4 Increase the oven temperature to 300°. In a small bowl, toss the almonds with 2 tablespoons of the reserved peach oil. Spread the almonds on a baking sheet and toast in the oven until golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool, then sprinkle with salt.

Step 5 In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 3⁄4 cup of olive oil with the white balsamic vinegar and season with salt. Add the tomatoes, toss and let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 6 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat the remaining 3/4 cup of canola oil until it reaches 350°. Add the remaining 3 rosemary sprigs and fry until darkened and crispy, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the rosemary to paper towels and sprinkle with salt.