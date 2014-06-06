Roasted Peach Cobbler with Vanilla Ice Cream and Balsamic Syrup
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Andrew Zimmern
July 2014

I'm no pastry chef, but I make a killer cobbler," Andrew Zimmern says. "The inherent explosive juiciness of ripe peaches makes it the perfect fruit here." He tops the dessert with vanilla ice cream and thick, rich aged balsamic vinegar, such as Malpighi Saporoso condimento balsamico or Noble Tonic 05:XO, which is aged in bourbon casks. Slideshow: More Peach Cobbler Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 large ripe peaches (4 pounds), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges
  • 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 pint vanilla ice cream, for serving
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic syrup

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler on high and position a rack about 6 inches from the heat. In a large bowl, toss the peaches with the brown sugar and scrape them onto a rimmed baking sheet. Broil the peaches for about 15 minutes, flipping them halfway through, until caramelized and juicy. Let the peaches cool slightly. Lower the oven temperature to 375°.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the flour, granulated sugar, baking soda and salt. Add the butter and, with your fingers, rub it into the mixture evenly. Stir in the egg yolk and vanilla. Refrigerate the crumb topping.

Step 3    

In a bowl, toss the cooled peaches with the lemon juice; divide among six 8-ounce ramekins. Sprinkle with the crumb topping and bake until the topping is golden and the fruit is bubbling, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes, then serve with the vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of the balsamic syrup.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up