Step

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a medium baking dish, combine the parsnips with the butter and water and season with salt and pepper. Cover with foil and roast until just tender, about 25 minutes. Uncover and roast for about 25 minutes longer, until the liquid has evaporated and the parsnips are browned in spots, Transfer the parsnips to a bowl, garnish with the scallion and serve.