Roasted Onion Dip
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Tyler Florence
November 2015

This delicious onion dip from star chef Tyler Florence uses the whole onion—no waste involved. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium unpeeled red onions
  • 2 medium unpeeled Spanish onions
  • 2 medium unpeeled sweet onions
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Salmon, trout and sturgeon caviar, for serving
  • Fennel fronds, for garnish
  • Herbed Potato Chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Using a paring knife, trim the bottoms of the onions  and stand them in a baking dish. Bake for about 1 hour and 30 minutes, until very soft. Let cool.

Step 2    

Using a paring knife, carefully cut 1/2 inch off the top of the onions. Using a small spoon, scoop out all but 2 or 3 layers of the roasted onions to form cups; you should have 21/2 cups of pulp. Finely chop the onion pulp and transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in the mayonnaise, sour cream and onion powder and season the dip generously with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes. Keep the onion cups at room temperature.

Step 3    

Spoon the onion dip into the onion cups and transfer to a platter. Top the dip with salmon, trout and sturgeon caviar and garnish with fennel fronds. Serve with Herbed Potato Chips.

Make Ahead

The onion cups and onion dip can be refrigerated separately overnight. Let the onion cups return to room temperature before filling them.

