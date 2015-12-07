Roasted Mushrooms with Red Wine Butter
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Geoffrey Zakarian
January 2016

Instead of cooking mushrooms in a skillet, chef Geoffrey Zakarian roasts them in the oven until tender before tossing them in a buttery red wine sauce with garlic and fresh herbs. Slideshow: More Recipes With Mushrooms

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds mixed mushrooms, such as cremini, oyster and chanterelle, halved if large
  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon minced rosemary
  • 1 large shallot, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 cup dry red wine
  • 3 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped tarragon
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 400°. Heat 2 large rimmed baking sheets in the oven for at least 10 minutes.  

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the mushrooms with 3/4 cup of the oil, the thyme and rosemary. Remove the baking sheets from the oven and immediately spread the mushrooms on them in an even layer. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until tender and browned, stirring halfway through roasting.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the shallot and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes.  Add the wine and simmer until reduced to a glaze, 3 to 5 minutes. Swirl in the butter and season with salt and pepper. 

Step 4    

Scrape all the mushrooms onto 1 baking sheet. Add the red wine butter and toss well. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Transfer to a bowl, top with the tarragon and parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The roasted mushrooms and red wine butter can be refrigerated separately overnight. Reheat the mushrooms gently before tossing and top with the herbs just before serving.

