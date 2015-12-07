Roasted Mushrooms with Red Wine Butter

How to Make It

Step 1 Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 400°. Heat 2 large rimmed baking sheets in the oven for at least 10 minutes.

Step 2 In a large bowl, toss the mushrooms with 3/4 cup of the oil, the thyme and rosemary. Remove the baking sheets from the oven and immediately spread the mushrooms on them in an even layer. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until tender and browned, stirring halfway through roasting.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the shallot and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until reduced to a glaze, 3 to 5 minutes. Swirl in the butter and season with salt and pepper.