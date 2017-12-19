Roasted Mushroom and Vermouth Risotto
Christopher Testani
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Laura Rege
January 2018

Roasting mushrooms concentrates their flavor, while dry vermouth offers an aromatic kick to this otherwise classic risotto. Slideshow: More Risotto Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound mixed wild mushrooms, such as oyster, hen-of-the-woods, and chanterelle, torn into small pieces 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 7 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth 
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, divided 
  • 4 shallots, minced  (about 3/4 cup) 
  • 1 1/2 cups arborio rice 
  • 1 cup dry vermouth 
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the mushrooms with the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Spread the mushrooms in an even layer, and roast until golden and crisp, about 15 minutes, tossing halfway through.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring the broth to a simmer. Keep warm.

Step 3    

In a large, deep skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the shallots; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the rice, and cook, stirring, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Add the vermouth and cook, stirring until the vermouth is absorbed, about 2 minutes. Add 1 cup of the warm broth; cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until nearly absorbed. Continue adding the broth 1 cup at a time, stirring constantly, until it’s nearly absorbed between additions, for 15 minutes.

Step 4    

Add half of the roasted mushrooms to the risotto. Cook the risotto, adding more broth as needed, until the rice is just tender and suspended in a thick, creamy sauce, about 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and the Parmesan. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately, topped with the remaining half of the roasted mushrooms and more Parmesan.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up