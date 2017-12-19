Roasted Mushroom and Vermouth Risotto

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the mushrooms with the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Spread the mushrooms in an even layer, and roast until golden and crisp, about 15 minutes, tossing halfway through.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring the broth to a simmer. Keep warm.

Step 3 In a large, deep skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the shallots; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the rice, and cook, stirring, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Add the vermouth and cook, stirring until the vermouth is absorbed, about 2 minutes. Add 1 cup of the warm broth; cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until nearly absorbed. Continue adding the broth 1 cup at a time, stirring constantly, until it’s nearly absorbed between additions, for 15 minutes.