Roasted Mushroom and Vermouth Risotto

Roasting mushrooms concentrates their flavor, while dry vermouth offers an aromatic kick to this otherwise classic risotto. Slideshow: More Risotto Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the mushrooms with the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Spread the mushrooms in an even layer, and roast until golden and crisp, about 15 minutes, tossing halfway through.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring the broth to a simmer. Keep warm.
In a large, deep skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the shallots; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the rice, and cook, stirring, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Add the vermouth and cook, stirring until the vermouth is absorbed, about 2 minutes. Add 1 cup of the warm broth; cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until nearly absorbed. Continue adding the broth 1 cup at a time, stirring constantly, until it’s nearly absorbed between additions, for 15 minutes.
Add half of the roasted mushrooms to the risotto. Cook the risotto, adding more broth as needed, until the rice is just tender and suspended in a thick, creamy sauce, about 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and the Parmesan. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately, topped with the remaining half of the roasted mushrooms and more Parmesan.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: btmonte
Review Body: This was only the second time I had made Risotto and it was fabulous. I'm am sharing this with Friends
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-12-28