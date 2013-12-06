Roasted Mini Pumpkins
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 12
Waldy Malouf
November 1996

Ingredients

  • 12 mini pumpkins
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Using a grapefruit knife or a sharp paring knife, cut a ring around each pumpkin stem to form a lid; remove the lids and set aside. With a small spoon, scrape out the seeds and any membranes.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, combine the cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice and sprinkle the spices inside the pumpkins. Add 1/2 tablespoon of the butter and 1 teaspoon of the maple syrup to each pumpkin and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Set the pumpkins in a baking dish and add 1/2 inch of water. Replace the lids and roast the pumpkins for about 30 minutes, or until tender. Serve hot.

