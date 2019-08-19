Roasted Merguez Sausage with Apples and Onions
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
By Justin Chapple
September 2019

For this sheet pan dinner, use Honeycrisp or Pink Lady apples, which hold their shape better during roasting that other varieties. Plus, their pleasant sweetness balances the intensely spiced merguez sausage.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pound thin merguez sausage coil or links
  • 3 (10-ounce) Honeycrisp or Pink Lady apples, cut into 1 1/2-inch wedges
  • 3 (6-ounce) red onions, cut into 3/4-inch wedges
  • 6 thyme sprigs
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 medium garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 425°F. Insert 2 skewers into sausage coil in an “X” shape. Place sausage coil in middle of a large rimmed baking sheet. (If using links, arrange in a single layer on baking sheet.)

Step 2    

Toss together apples, onions, thyme, olive oil, garlic, and lemon zest in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Scatter apple mixture around sausage on baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until sausage is cooked through and apples are tender but not falling apart, about 25 minutes. Remove skewers, and cut sausage into large pieces. Sprinkle with parsley, and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Rich Lebanese red.

