Roasted Merguez Sausage with Apples and Onions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Insert 2 skewers into sausage coil in an “X” shape. Place sausage coil in middle of a large rimmed baking sheet. (If using links, arrange in a single layer on baking sheet.)

Step 2

Toss together apples, onions, thyme, olive oil, garlic, and lemon zest in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Scatter apple mixture around sausage on baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until sausage is cooked through and apples are tender but not falling apart, about 25 minutes. Remove skewers, and cut sausage into large pieces. Sprinkle with parsley, and serve.