Roasted Mango Salsa Salad

This is a wonderful salad to make at the end of Cinco de Mayo because it will likely clean out your crisper in one fell swoop. We really enjoy the unexpected sweet-spicy combo of mango and jalapeños here, and when roasted they transform this dish completely. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. On a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, toss the mango and jalapeño with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until the mango begins to turn golden brown.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the tomato, red onion, black beans, corn, bell pepper and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper.
Put the lettuce into 2 bowls and top with the salsa, mango and jalapeños, feta, turkey (if using) and basil. Serve.
