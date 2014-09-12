Roasted Maitake Mushrooms with Seaweed Butter

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, cover the seaweed with the boiling water and let stand until pliable, about 30 minutes. Drain and chop the seaweed; transfer to a bowl. Stir in the butter and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 425°. Arrange the mushrooms on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with the olive oil, season generously with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Dollop three-fourths of the seaweed butter over the mushrooms. Roast for about 30 minutes, basting occasionally, until tender, deeply golden and crispy in spots.