Roasted Maitake Mushrooms with Seaweed Butter

F&W’s Kay Chun roasts whole maitake (a.k.a. hen-of-the-woods) mushrooms with briny seaweed butter until they’re crispy on the edges and fork-tender in the middle. Slideshow: Mushrooms
How to Make It
In a small bowl, cover the seaweed with the boiling water and let stand until pliable, about 30 minutes. Drain and chop the seaweed; transfer to a bowl. Stir in the butter and season with salt and pepper.
Preheat the oven to 425°. Arrange the mushrooms on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with the olive oil, season generously with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Dollop three-fourths of the seaweed butter over the mushrooms. Roast for about 30 minutes, basting occasionally, until tender, deeply golden and crispy in spots.
Scrape the mushrooms and crispy seaweed onto a serving platter and top with the chives. Serve with lemon wedges and pass the remaining seaweed butter at the table.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5