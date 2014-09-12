Roasted Maitake Mushrooms with Seaweed Butter
© Con Poulos
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
October 2014

F&W’s Kay Chun roasts whole maitake (a.k.a. hen-of-the-woods) mushrooms with briny seaweed butter until they’re crispy on the edges and fork-tender in the middle. Slideshow: Mushrooms

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup dried wakame seaweed (1/2 ounce)
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/4 pounds whole heads of maitake (also known as hen-of-the-woods) mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, cover the seaweed with the boiling water and let stand until pliable, about 30 minutes. Drain and chop the seaweed; transfer to a bowl. Stir in the butter and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Arrange the mushrooms on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with the olive oil, season generously with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Dollop three-fourths of the seaweed butter over the mushrooms. Roast for about 30 minutes, basting occasionally, until tender, deeply golden and crispy in spots.

Step 3    

Scrape the mushrooms and crispy seaweed onto a serving platter and top with the chives. Serve with lemon wedges and pass the remaining seaweed butter at the table.

Make Ahead

The seaweed butter can be refrigerated for 1 week or frozen for up to 1 month.

Suggested Pairing

The saltiness of these pretty mushrooms is a wonderful match for Albariño from coastal Spain.

