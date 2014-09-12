Roasted Lemon and Bay Leaf Hard Lemonade
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 6 drinks
Justin Chapple
October 2014

Roasting citrus makes it more intense and fragrant. Justin Chapple adds bay leaves and lemons to his roasting pan to make this incredible cocktail. Slideshow: Fall Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 3 lemons, quartered lengthwise, plus 6 wheels for garnish
  • 3 fresh bay leaves, plus 6 more for garnish
  • 1 cup superfine sugar
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons vodka
  • Ice
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons club soda

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small roasting pan, roast the lemon quarters with the 3 bay leaves for about 20 minutes, until the lemons are softened and browned in spots. Scrape the lemons, bay leaves and any pan juices into a large pitcher. Add the sugar, water and vodka and muddle with the lemons. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled.

Step 2    

Strain the lemonade through a fine sieve into 6 ice-filled glasses. Top each drink with 3 tablespoons of the club soda and garnish with a lemon wheel and bay leaf.

Make Ahead

The strained hard lemonade can be refrigerated overnight.

