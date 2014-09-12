Roasted Lemon and Bay Leaf Hard Lemonade

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small roasting pan, roast the lemon quarters with the 3 bay leaves for about 20 minutes, until the lemons are softened and browned in spots. Scrape the lemons, bay leaves and any pan juices into a large pitcher. Add the sugar, water and vodka and muddle with the lemons. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled.