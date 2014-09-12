Roasted Lemon and Bay Leaf Hard Lemonade

Roasting citrus makes it more intense and fragrant. Justin Chapple adds bay leaves and lemons to his roasting pan to make this incredible cocktail. Slideshow: Fall Cocktails
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small roasting pan, roast the lemon quarters with the 3 bay leaves for about 20 minutes, until the lemons are softened and browned in spots. Scrape the lemons, bay leaves and any pan juices into a large pitcher. Add the sugar, water and vodka and muddle with the lemons. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled.
Strain the lemonade through a fine sieve into 6 ice-filled glasses. Top each drink with 3 tablespoons of the club soda and garnish with a lemon wheel and bay leaf.
Make Ahead
