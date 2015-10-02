Roasted Leg of Lamb

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the garlic, salt, pepper, thyme and rosemary. With a sharp knife, cut slits all over the lamb, then rub with olive oil. Rub the garlic and spice mixture evenly over the lamb; leave on the counter at room temperature for 1 hour. Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2 Place the lamb in a roasting pan, fatty side up, and bake for 30 minutes. Reduce heat to 325° and continue to roast until the lamb reaches desired temperature: 130° for medium-rare, 140° for medium.