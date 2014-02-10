Roasted Leeks with Yogurt and Shaved Toasted Walnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a small bowl, blend the yogurt with the lemon zest, marjoram and sugar. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.

Step 2 Spread the walnuts in a small cake pan and toast in the oven for 7 to 8 minutes, until browned and fragrant. Transfer to a plate to cool.

Step 3 Spread the leeks on a baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of olive oil and the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper; rub to coat the leeks thoroughly. Roast for about 20 minutes, tossing occasionally, until the leeks are tender, golden and crispy in spots.