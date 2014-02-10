Roasted Leeks with Yogurt and Shaved Toasted Walnuts
© Cedric Angeles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Viet Pham
March 2014

Salt Lake City chef Viet Pham is a huge fan of the onion family, and leeks are probably his favorite. This is one of his go-to methods for serving them, topped with tangy yogurt and a popular chef garnish—roasted walnuts finely grated on a Microplane. Slideshow: More Leek Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon minced marjoram
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup walnut halves
  • 6 very fresh leeks, white and light green parts only, trimmed and halved lengthwise
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a small bowl, blend the yogurt with the lemon zest, marjoram and sugar. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.

Step 2    

Spread the walnuts in a small cake pan and toast in the oven for 7 to 8 minutes, until browned and fragrant. Transfer to a plate to cool.

Step 3    

Spread the leeks on a baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of olive oil and the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper; rub to coat the leeks thoroughly. Roast for about 20 minutes, tossing occasionally, until the leeks are tender, golden and crispy in spots.

Step 4    

Transfer the leeks to a platter or plates. Coarsely chop half of the walnuts. Using a Microplane, finely shave the rest of the walnuts over the leeks. Drizzle with olive oil and serve with the yogurt sauce.

Make Ahead

Refrigerate the yogurt sauce for up to 2 days.

