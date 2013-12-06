Roasted Lamb with Potatoes and Rosemary Chimichurri
© Miki Duisterhof
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Francis Mallmann
February 1999

If you're a year-round griller, you can grill the lamb, as they do in Patagonia, instead of roasting it. The potent, garlic-accented chimichurri, the ubiquitous Argentinean accompaniment to grilled or roasted meat, is excellent with the charred lamb and buttery fried potatoes.  More Amazing Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup rosemary leaves, finely chopped
  • 1 head of garlic, minced
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • One 5 1/2-pound boneless leg of lamb, butterflied
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter
  • 5 large Idaho potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/4 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, combine the oil, rosemary, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, crushed red pepper and 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Let the chimichurri stand at room temperature for at least 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 500°. Season the lamb with salt and pepper and brush on both sides with 2/3 cup of the chimichurri. Set the lamb, fat side up, on a large rimmed baking sheet and roast in the upper third of the oven for about 25 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 130° for medium rare. Transfer the lamb to a cutting board, cover with foil and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, divide the butter between 2 large skillets, preferably cast iron. Add one-quarter of the potatoes to each skillet and cook over low heat until browned on the bottom, about 15 minutes. Turn the slices with tongs and fry until browned on the other side, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer the potatoes to a rack set over a baking sheet, season with salt and keep warm on the back of the stove. Fry the remaining potatoes.

Step 4    

Thickly slice the lamb. Arrange the potatoes on a plate, top with the lamb and spoon the chimichurri over it all.

Make Ahead

The chimichurri is best made 1 to 2 days ahead and refrigerated. Let it return to room temperature before serving.

Suggested Pairing

A Cabernet Sauvignon will echo the rosemary and match the gaminess of the lamb. Try a Chilean bottling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up