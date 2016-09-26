Roasted Kabocha with Maple Syrup and Ginger
John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Melissa Clark
November 2016

Cookbook author Melissa Clark likes giving slices of roasted winter squash a little wake-up, so she roasts them with maple syrup, olive oil, fresh ginger and thyme. It’s a simple idea, but the combination of flavors highlights the squash in the best possible way. Another bonus: The recipe can easily be made ahead and served at room temperature. If you have a silicone baking mat, use it here to make cleanup a cinch. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds kabocha squash—peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch-thick wedges
  • 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 6 thyme sprigs, plus thyme leaves for garnish
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash wedges with the maple syrup, olive oil, ginger, thyme sprigs and salt. Arrange the squash in a single layer and roast for 15 minutes. Flip and roast for 15 minutes longer, until golden and tender. Discard the thyme sprigs. Transfer the squash to a serving platter and garnish with thyme leaves.

Make Ahead

The squash can be made up to 6 hours ahead.

